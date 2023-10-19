Swiggy To Fund Coaching For Delivery Agent Selected For Netherlands Cricket Team

Lokesh Kumar was selected from among 20,000 entrants

29-year-old Lokesh Kumar, a left-arm-pacer-turned-wrist-spin bowler was handpicked by the Netherlands cricket team to bowl for their net practice at the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Mr Kumar, a food delivery executive with Swiggy was among the four chosen out of 20,000 players who had sent in their videos for audition. As a small gesture, Swiggy is funding Mr Kumar's entire year of cricket coaching, Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace announced on LinkedIn.

In a lengthy post, Mr Kapoor wrote, "I was fortunate to meet Lokesh, a rising cricketer and Swiggy delivery partner after he was selected as a practice bowler for the Netherlands cricket team (orange jersey, what a co-incidence!)."

He added, "At Swiggy, we are very proud of him (qualifying to bowl in the nets in a World Cup !) and as a small gesture are funding his entire year of cricket coaching. Throughout his time at Swiggy, he has delivered 1176 orders! Just as he made stellar deliveries with us, we hope Lokesh, a spinner, will create new records on the cricket field too."

He concluded his post by adding, "His journey is a testament to the incredible potential within each of us, and his success is a source of inspiration. We're not just invested in his cricketing journey, we're cheering for every delivery he makes, every run he scores, and every match he wins."

See the post here:

India is hosting the Cricket World Cup after more than a decade. India is hosting all 48 matches across 10 different cities. The championship which runs from October 5 to November 19, is keeping the cricket fanatics glued to their screens.

