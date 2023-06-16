Superhero Verse Now Has Indian Spider-Man. Click To Know Shubman Gill's Connection To It

Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Pavitr Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi.

Spider-Man has enjoyed enormous popularity as a superhero and comic book character throughout the world, and now the Indian version of Spider-Man is also screening in cinema halls after 19 years since making his comic debut.

According to Marvel, the Indian origin Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, was created by Jeevan Kang, Suresh Seetharaman, and Sharad Devarajan, and it made its comic debut in 2004. The screen debut was made via an animation film on June 2nd of this year.

Cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The American comic book publisher Marvel further reported that, like Parker, Prabhakar grew up under the care of his aunt Maya and uncle Bhim. Despite living in poverty, Prabhakar's intelligence earned him a scholarship that-with additional support from his family-allowed him to attend an illustrious school in Mumbai.

Although he met Meera Jain-his version of Mary Jane Watson-at the school, Prabhakar's time at the institution was rocky, and his peers bullied him due to his lack of wealth. One day, while fleeing those bullies, Prabhakar encountered a mysterious yogi who gave him his powers. These powers are pretty much identical to those of Earth-616's Spider-Man and include enhanced strength and the ability to sense danger.