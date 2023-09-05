'Super Impressed': Pilot Shares How She Found Her Lost Watch At Dubai Airport

Ms Khan said that she was operating a return flight from Dubai when she lost her watch

A commercial pilot took to X, formerly Twitter to share her pleasant experience of finding her lost watch at Dubai International Airport. The pilot Hana Mohsin Khan praised the Dubai Airport authorities and said "Law and order is just brilliant".

In her tweet, Ms Khan mentioned that she was operating a return flight from Dubai when she visited the duty-free shop. During the security check, she took off her watch but forgot to pick it up. She soon realised that her watch was missing and thought that it was "forever lost".

Ms Khan reached out to ground staff in Dubai and wrote three emails to the Dubai airport's lost and found department, who successfully found the wrist watch. In her tweet, she said that she was operating another flight to Dubai and visited the lost and found office, within five minutes she had her watch.

She wrote, "Super impressed with the lost & found department there. I'm in awe that I got my watch back with such little hassle! That's how life is there. It was a good reminder! Growing up in the Middle East it took us a long time to remember to lock our car doors and house doors. Law and order is just brilliant! Thank you, Dubai!"

See the post here:

Last month while operating a Dubai back flight I had gone to the duty free. During the security check I had taken my watch off and forgot to pick it up.

I had thought it was forever lost when I was flying back and discovered that I no longer had it.

I contacted my ground staff in… pic.twitter.com/GDP2vpBcsO — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) September 4, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet has amassed more than 1 lakh views and a lot of engagement on the microblogging site. The post generated a barrage of comments praising the Dubai authorities.

A user wrote, "Dubai Airport Lost and Found department works like magic. I had forgotten my luggage while departing the airport, reported them and they found it the next day. Wonders. All the best."

"When in Dubai, I had inadvertently left some valuables on a desk in a hotel room instead of keeping them in a safe. Another time I even forgot to lock the safe! The housekeeping staff would clean it up every day yet nothing ever went missing. I was astonished," another user commented.

"Law and order there is absolutely top-notch. Unlike our country, you will never find a complaint being ignored there," the third user wrote.