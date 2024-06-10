'Super Fan': Satya Nadella Spotted Wearing Indian Jersey At India vs Pakistan Match

The Indian-American CEO has been vocal about his love for cricket.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is a cricket fan. He was among the big names who were seen attending the India vs Pakistan men's T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York on Sunday. The Microsoft CEO was spotted taking a selfie with entrepreneur Gaurav Jain while donning the jersey of the Indian cricket team and the picture has gone viral on social media.

"Excited to cheer for team India with the super fan @satyanadella #PakvsInd #t20USA," Mr Jain wrote in the caption of the post. The picture was taken from the stands of the newly built stadium.

Since being shared last night, the post has amassed over 2.7 lakh views on X (formerly Twitter).

"Half of Silicon Valley has assembled," said a user.

"Epic !!" remarked a person.

Another said, "This is superbowl for indians in the US"

"Didn't expect him the jersey tho," said an X user.

The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, one of the most intense in the sporting world, never fails to captivate audiences. This match was no exception, drawing viewers from across the globe and showcasing the spirit and passion of cricket. The Indian cricket team did the improbable of defending a 120-run target against Pakistan to notch a memorable win in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan started on a strong footing but gradually lost its way to lose by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while Hardik Pandya took two wickets at crucial time.

Meanwhile, the Indian-American CEO has been vocal about his love for cricket and stated that the sport taught him teamwork and leadership that helped him rise through the twists and turns of the corporate world. "I think playing cricket taught me more about working in teams and leadership that has stayed with me throughout my career," he said after his appointment as Microsoft CEO was announced.