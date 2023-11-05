''Super Excited To Learn'': Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins 'Shark Tank India 3'

Season 3 of the business reality show will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund has recently been announced as the newest judge on 'Shark Tank India 3' . Earlier, OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, and Inshort's Azar Iqbal were introduced as new Sharks for the upcoming season.

On Saturday, Ms Gupta announced the news and shared a picture with fellow Sharks. She wrote, ''Founded a company. Building another one. And investing in many others that are building the India of tomorrow. Love everything about entrepreneurship and want to do everything to cheer for those who are building this country. This weekend at Shark Tank India is just about that. Super excited to learn, share, and be part of the magic of new.''

See the post here:

In another tweet, Ms. Gupta clarified that her investments in Shark Tank will be in a personal capacity. '"Thanks for all the love for the Shark Tank. Just to clarify, my investments will only be in a personal capacity. Keep the love coming!" she wrote on X.

The official X handle of Shark Tank India also shared a video introducing her as its newest Shark. Season 3 of the business reality show will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv and will be hosted by Rahul Dua.

Presenting the new Shark Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. ✨



Presenting the new Shark Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. ✨

Stay tuned for more exciting updates!#SharkTankIndia Season 3 streaming this January on Sony LIV

Notably, Ms. Gupta is the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, who earned the MD position in February 2017. She is also an accomplished author and is recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a young global leader.

On LinkedIn, she describes herself as, an "Asset management professional, who enjoys leading teams and building businesses. Proud daughter of an Indian diplomat, global citizen, and child of change. Writer, storyteller, TEDx and Josh Talks speaker, finding magic in words.”

Shark Tank is a reality show where startups seek investment from established businessmen. The first season of Shark Tank India premiered in December 2021, followed by its second season in January 2023.

Shark Tank India season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights.

The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA.