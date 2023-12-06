'Afwahon Ka Safar...': Sunny Deol Clears Air Over Viral 'Drunk' Video

Sunny Deol in the viral video from Mumbai.

Sunny Deol has reacted to his viral video that shows the seemingly drunk actor at Juhu Circle in Mumbai. Mr Deol is seen walking unsteadily and unable to hold himself in the middle of the road and an auto driver comes and gives him a lift. Social media users were shocked to see the clip and asked if the actor was actually drunk. The actor has shared the video himself on X as behind the scene clip from his upcoming movie 'Safar'.

"Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak (the journey of rumours ends here)," Mr Deol said in his tweet, hinting at his new movie with the word 'Safar'. He also added a folded hands emoji.

People who posted the short clip on X say it was recorded on Tuesday night. Mr Deol is seen walking unsteadily and unable to hold himself in the middle of the road and an auto driver comes and gives him a lift. He is wearing a white casual shirt and jeans and has a smile on his face. 'Safar' is directed by Shashank Udrapurkar.

Several fan pages and other users had earlier shared the update about Mr Deol's new movie.

"Sunny Deol bringing the magic to the streets of Mumbai while shooting for #SAFAR movie! 🌟🎬 The city lights have never shone brighter. Can't wait for this cinematic journey! #SunnyDeol#BollywoodMagic" pic.twitter.com/VnoOAItsQB — RV Entertainment (@SportsActive22) December 6, 2023

Few months ago, Mr Deol had said in an interview that he doesn't drink, and even wondered how people like and tolerate alcohol.

"It is bitter, has a foul smell and gives you a headache," he had said.

Sunny Deol has given some of the biggest box office hits like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Damini, Darr, Border and Tridev. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Poster Boys. After acting, Sunny Deol ventured into politics.

He was last seen in the blockbuster Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar, which was also a massive success. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. Additions to the cast include Simrat Kaur and Luv Sinha in a cameo.