'I Almost Didn't Do Border,' Says Suniel Shetty In A LinkedIn Post

Suniel Shetty with Director JP Dutta and Akshaye Khanna on the sets of Border.

Suniel Shetty, a well-known actor and businessman, regularly engages with his audience on social media, particularly on his LinkedIn profile. Through his posts, he shares interesting and thought-provoking content, often drawing from his own experiences in the entertainment industry. In addition to his acting career, Shetty is actively involved in various business ventures, and he shares valuable insights and advice from the entrepreneurial world on his platform. Beyond his professional life, he is committed to social causes and utilizes social media to raise awareness about important issues, adding depth and purpose to his profile and connecting with followers who share similar values.

He recently shared on his LinkedIn profile that he came close to not taking on one of the most significant projects of his career, JP Dutta's 'Border'.

JP Dutta, is a prominent Indian filmmaker renowned for his patriotic action war films.

Explaining his decision, he wrote, "Because based on what others around me thought, I somehow decided that I wouldn't get along with the film's director. And at the time, it sounded like a reasonable conclusion to arrive at. By then, I'd spent a few years in the industry. I had met with some success and mass acceptance, learned a few lessons, and was a decent judge of people."

"JP Dutta had a reputation for being hard to work with. Even though I didn't know him myself, I'd heard from others that he had a temper, was not easy to get along with, and was pretty headstrong about how he wanted things," he added.

In the post, Mr Shetty wrote that he initially decided to decline the role in JP Dutta's film "Border" due to others' biases, despite recognizing its potential. Well-wishers convinced them to reconsider, and he, impressed by Mr Dutta's passion and focus, accepted the role. "Border" became a huge success, earning Suniel Shetty lasting respect from real soldiers, which he considers a career highlight.

Later in the post, Suniel explained the reason for sharing this story and wrote, "This episode taught me early in my career, never to make decisions or form judgments about people, ideas, or businesses based on what others say or think."