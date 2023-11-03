'Succession' Actor Alan Ruck Crashes Truck Into Los Angeles Restaurant

American actor Alan Ruck.

American actor Alan Ruck was involved in an accident after his truck crashed into a pizza eatery in Los Angeles on Halloween. The collision involved two other vehicles and took place around 9 p.m. at Raffallo's Pizza near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, as per a report in TMZ. The actor was not injured and is doing fine.

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department said that following the crash, ambulances arrived at the Hollywood site. They established that two people were involved- a man aged 25 and a woman aged 40.

‘Ferris Bueller,' ‘Succession' actor Alan Ruck crashes his Rivian truck into cars and then into a Hollywood pizza shop.



Apart from the woman who complained of arm pain, authorities reported that no serious injuries were sustained in the collision. A Los Angeles Fire Department representative informed NBC News that following the collision, a 32-year-old man was taken to a hospital. However, it was unknown how much injury he had sustained and how involved he was in the collision.

CCTV footage from the pizza place captures the moment that Mr Ruck's truck sideswiped a car that was parked at a stop sign, sped past the intersection and narrowly avoided another car that was stopped at a nearby crossing before crashing into the building. Although the reason for the incident is still being investigated, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department informed that they don't think drugs or alcohol had any role in it.

According to the owner of a nearby eatery, Mr Ruck appeared anxious and worried about the well-being of those involved in the crash. "I asked him, 'Are you okay?' And the first thing out of his mouth was, 'Is everyone (else) okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?'" Tim Ratcliff, who owns several restaurants, told TMZ. "The whole building shook, and I thought a bomb or something had exploded," he added.

Walter Rosales, the owner of Raffallo's, spoke to CBS News and said, "The good thing is, nobody was inside of the restroom. It was really hard last night, all the people that were crying ... because they know to us, they know for so many years, they were crying and giving thanks to God because we were alive."

On Thursday, the 67-year-old actor was seen exiting a convenience store in Los Angeles. He was seen limping and had a knee brace on his left knee. He told the outlet that the injury had nothing to do with the accident but was a sign of "old age". Talking about the accident, Mr Ruck said, "I'm fine. Thank God nobody was killed."