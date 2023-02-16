Stunning Pic Shows Two Orbital Sunrises From Opposite Sides Of The World On The Same Day

Internet users were left mesmerised to watch the images

The International Space Station (ISS) often shares magnificent pictures of outer space. The Instagram handle of ISS is a treasure trove for those who love to watch videos and images showcasing outer space. In its latest post, the space station shared a set of stunning images showcasing two orbital sunrises from opposite sides of the world on the same day.

In an Instagram post, International Space Station shared the pictures and wrote, ‘'Two orbital sunrises from opposite sides of the world pictured on the same day show the Earth's atmosphere beginning to illuminate revealing the cloud tops above the Pacific Ocean northeast of New Zealand (pic 1) and above southern Brazil (pic 2).''

Check it out here:

The visually appealing pictures show variations of hues emanating from the sun, mesmerizing clouds, and a medley of colours.

Since being shared 17 hours ago, the photo has garnered more than 46,000 likes and many comments. Internet users were left mesmerised to watch the images and thanked ISS for the visual treat.

One user wrote, ‘'Gorgeous view have a great day and evening at the iss.'' Another commented, ‘' Those colors are killer.'' ‘' Absolutely stunning!!!!''read a third comment. A fourth joked, ‘' No UFOs around there??''