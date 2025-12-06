Strangers Raise Over Rs 15 Crore For 88-Year-Old US Man After He Spent Everything On His Wife's Care

An extraordinary outpouring of community support has resulted in an 88-year-old army veteran receiving $1.7 million (approximately Rs 15 Crore), allowing him to finally retire after years of financial struggle.

The veteran, Ed Bambas, had been forced to return to full-time work, working eight-hour shifts, five days a week, at a Meijer supermarket in Michigan for the past five years. His financial difficulties began after he lost his pension and spent his savings funding the medical bills for his sick wife.

Bambas's story gained global attention after he shared his struggles with Australian influencer Samuel Weidenhofer in a viral Facebook video.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly amassed over 10 million views and 290,000 likes, touching the hearts of strangers worldwide who then contributed to a fundraising campaign to help him achieve a relaxing end to his working days.

Samuel created a GoFundMe page for Ed Bambas, writing: “Ed fought for his country, he worked his entire life, and now it's our turn to stand by him. If you've ever been inspired by someone's courage, or if you believe our elders and veterans deserve dignity, please consider contributing. Even sharing this story can help us reach others who want to make a difference. Let's show Ed that the bravery and commitment he gave to his country and community have not gone unnoticed.”

He added: “Every dollar we raise will go directly toward supporting him — helping with living expenses, medical care, and the small joys that make life meaningful.”

The successful effort ensures the elderly veteran can now step away from the supermarket aisle and enjoy a well-deserved retirement.