'Stop Doubting Yourself': Google Engineer Who Failed 5 Times Before Landing The Job

\Qingyue Wang is now a software engineer at Google.

Many people apply for jobs numerous times throughout their careers in the hopes of getting hired by their dream companies. Similarly, the story of a woman who never stopped trying and finally got a job at her dream organisation Google is inspiring people online. Qingyue Wang, who is now a software engineer at Google, shared experience and explained how she applied to the organisation in 2018 and was hired in 2022, after not giving up. She asked people to "stop blaming or doubting" themselves for not landing a job.

"I failed to get into Google 5 times. The 1st time was in 2018. I received an online assessment from Google. I was excited, but I didn't pass the OA. Afterwards, an interviewer reached out to me. They had reviewed my OA answers and wanted to give me a second chance. Unfortunately, I didn't pass on this attempt either," the woman wrote on LinkedIn.

Describing her other attempts, she said, "My 3rd attempt was in early 2020. I had a phone screening interview, which I didn't pass. Persisting, I applied again in 2020 for a Site Reliability Engineer role. After four rounds of interviews and receiving positive feedback, the role was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic."

Ms Wang said that finally, on her fifth attempt, she passed the interview and received a gift from the tech giant. "In 2022, on my 5th attempt, I finally secured a Software Engineer role. After passing the interview, I received a gift from Google along with a paper that said, 'Congratulations, searching for a job is hard...' I've kept this paper for 2 years now as it continually reminds me of the importance of persistence and not giving up."

The engineer said that the job search process is not easy but one needs to work hard and look at the larger goal. She added, "So, stop blaming or doubting yourself if you once failed in your job search. The job search process can be complex and is often fraught with rejection, redirection, doubt, and frustration. However, persistence is typically a major factor and it's something within your control. Keep going - we're on this self-improvement journey together!"

Since being shared, her post has amassed over a lakh reactions on the networking platform.

"I got rejected 7 times .. still trying," said a user.

Another added, "I feel yeah. Google is tough to get into. I passed the Assessment and the interview but they still went with someone else recently."

"You persevered through the jungle and emerged victorious! That Google rejection letter sounds like a hilarious (and well-deserved) trophy. Persistence is key, and your story is an inspiration to keep pushing forward. Onwards and upwards!" wrote a third person.

A person commented, "Honestly, trying so hard to get a job at a company that clearly kept you on the hook without hiring you for so long isn't persistence, it's not seeing the red flags. While Google seems like the ultimate get for programmers, there are so many more companies out there that would recognize your talents way sooner."