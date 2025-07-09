"Rs 4.28 Lakh": Indian Techie Working At Google Reveals Monthly Expenses In New York City

Maitri Mangal, a Google software engineer, shared her monthly expenses in a viral Instagram reel, revealing that living in New York City costs around Rs 4.28 lakh (approximately $5,000) per month. The reel, reshared by podcaster and content creator Kushal Lodha, offers a glimpse into the high cost of living in the city.

According to her breakdown, rent takes up a significant portion at $3,000, which is typical for the city where rent can range from $2,000 to $3,000 per month for a decent accommodation. Daily expenses and outings add another $1,000 to $2,000, covering groceries, dining out, and miscellaneous costs. Commuting costs are relatively affordable at $100-$200. The average cost of living in New York City can range from $4,500 to $6,000 per month, depending on lifestyle and accommodation choices, with housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, and healthcare contributing to the overall expenses.

"What's the average package at Google? I asked Maitri, a Software Engineer at Google, and she shared that it's around Rs 1.6 Crores in general across roles! Then I asked her, How much does it cost to live in New York? From rent to groceries, she breaks down her monthly expenses, and it's eye-opening," the caption of the post reads.

Watch the video here:

The viral video sparked a mixed response online, with some users praising Ms Mangal's transparency about her expenses, while others criticised the post for lacking detailed information.

One user wrote, "Bhai, I like your content, but this one lacks relevant insights. ‘Average package at Google' even for a software engineer is a bit ambiguous unless the level (or at least years of work exp) is mentioned."

Another asked, "How much goes in the taxes?" A third remarked, "Crazy", while a fourth added, "Love this collab."

Notably, New York City is one of the most expensive cities globally, known for its high costs of living, including pricey housing, food, transportation, and other expenses. Its unique blend of lifestyle, career opportunities, and cultural experiences makes it a hub that attracts many, despite the costs.