'Still Working 70-Hour Weeks': Anupam Mittal Shares Selfie With Shark Tank India Judges

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently suggested that India's youth must work for 70 hours every week to boost the country's overall work productivity and economy. This remark created a stir online with some entrepreneurs supporting the idea while others questioned the long-term health implications of having a work schedule consisting of unreasonable and extremely long working hours. Now, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a selfie with the judges of the show. He wrote, "After all these years, still working 70-hour weeks."

The selfie features Mr Mittal alongside boAt CEO and Co-founder Aman Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Amit Jain, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited Namita Thapar, and CEO and Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh.

After all these years, still working 70 hour weeks 😉 pic.twitter.com/A9cnbRniGX — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) October 28, 2023

"You are an Entrepreneur that's why. Tell me, If you are an employee in Infosys or any other company, where the only reason to do work is money (even the salaries are like offered by Infosys) then? There is difference bw an Entrepreneur and Employee," a user commented. To which, Mr Mittal said, "I was an employee once but treated my job the same as i do now."

Another added, "Working 70 hours a week or more as an entrepreneur makes sense, but do you ask your employees also to work for 70 hours? If employees are side hustling for their own business that makes sense but organizations do not approve of that."

"Work is when you have billable hours for playing golf, dining at Michelin star restaurants, and giving empty 'motivational' speeches to temporarily embarassed millionaires," remarked a third user.

"This isn't work, my good man," commented a person.

A person said, "It's a choice not a mandate. And it shouldn't be forced just because Mr Murthy cited it."

Meanwhile, Shark Tank is a reality show where startups seek investment from established businessmen. Season 3 of 'Shark Tank India' will stream on the OTT platform Sony Liv. Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal joined the as its newest shark for the upcoming season. The announcement came after the unveiling of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms as the seventh judge on the show.

Shark Tank India season 2 ignited a wave of entrepreneurial growth by investing a staggering 80 crores across 103 businesses. From breakthrough technological solutions to cutting-edge healthcare innovations, the show witnessed some exceptional pitches and celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship, propelling startups to new heights.