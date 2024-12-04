Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Is The Most-Streamed Artist

Global music streaming giant Spotify on Wednesday released Wrapped, its annual rewind that offers a personalised reflection of users' music journey. In a release, the company said that 2024 Spotify Wrapped "celebration of the fans, artists and creators". Taylor Swift once again dominates the list on Spotify, grabbing the crown of the most streamed artist globally for the second year in a row. Quoting the Spotify data, Variety said Swift's music generated more than 26.6 billion streams on the platform this year.

After Swift, other artists in top 10 of 2024 Spotify Wrapped are The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish.

Swift, whose music has a global influence, broke several Spotify records. The streaming company said her 'Tortured Poets' became the first album to top 300 million streams in one day and more than 1 billion in the first week of release.

Albums by women artists have bagged eight of the top 10 spots in Spotify Wrapped. These include 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' by Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet', Karol G's 'Manana Sera Bonito', Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine', Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)', SZA's 'SOS' and Swift's 'Lover'.

From this year, Spotify has also started a new tradition - adding a badge to most streamed artist's profile. In this case, the Wrapped badge has been placed on Swift's profile.

Apart from artists and albums, Spotify also released the top podcasts and audiobooks of the year.

"We're giving fans even more ways to indulge in what they love, from showing them how their taste in music evolved throughout the year to special messages from their favourite artists and podcasters," Spotify said in a release.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is a bit late, since the music streaming giant dropped Wrapped 2023 on November 29, the 2022 edition on November 30 and the 2021 and 2020 versions on December 1.