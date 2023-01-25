Spotify Employee Who Got The Job Due To App-Themed Resume Fired In Lay-Off

Emily was hired by Spotify in 2021.

In 2021, a college student named Emily Vu created a resume with a Spotify theme that caught the attention of a Spotify employee and ultimately led to her landing a position at the music giant once she finished the internship. In a post, she thanked everyone who had helped her during her job search as she shared the news on Twitter and described it as a dream come true.

After almost two years of that new job announcement, her dream job journey came to an unexpected end as she lost it in the latest layoffs. She tweeted again in similar fashion today and announced that she has been fired from the company, attaching the same old Spotify-themed resume to her tweet.

on a more serious note…i'm heartbroken that my time at spotify was cut so short, but i'm excited to start this new chapter of my career.



i'm looking for new product opportunities – my DMs are open ✨ — emvu (@whoisemvu) January 24, 2023



However, a large portion of her Twitter fans responded to her remark, offering support for her situation and praising her creativity.

Spotify Technology SA announced on Monday that it intends to lay off 6% of its workforce, adding to a wave of layoffs in the technology sector as companies prepare for a possible recession. Tech companies are facing a demand downturn after two years of pandemic-driven growth, during which they had hired aggressively. That has led the likes of Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. to shed thousands of jobs.