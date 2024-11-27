Spotify Disables Modified Apps, Users Unable To Access App

Users of Spotify, among the most popular music streaming platforms in the world, reported widespread disruptions across the world. Several users reported the issues they are facing after which the topic became a discussion point on social media. Complaints included app not opening and playlists showing blank. Turns out it was the result of Spotify taking action against all modified apps. Popularly known as mod apps or Mod APKs (Android Package Kit), they give users access to features that are not available in the original app or a specific region.

Mod APKs are developed by other people rather than the original developer.

In case of Spotify, such modifications are used to access premium features without paying for them. Mod APKs enables users to listen to their favourite music and podcasts without advertisements.

As the discussion peaked, users pointed out Spotify has taken action against the modified app versions.

"Fr they took down all the Spotify mod apks," said one user. "No I can't survive exam season without Spotify apk, help," said another X user.

"I tried to install Spotify mod apk once but it didn't happen, I have since then just embraced everything that Spotify throws at me," said a third user.

The action affected users in India too.

Mod apps are often available from sources outside of the official app store. But these are illegal and pose a risk to your device's security.

To mitigate the risk, users are advised to only download and install apps from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Earlier this month, Spotify released its fourth-quarter earning data that showed company's profit was above Wall Street estimates.

The Swedish company has laid off employees, pulled back podcasts and cut its marketing spend over the past year to boost profitability. It has also raised prices of its plans in the US to capitalise on demand for its premium products.