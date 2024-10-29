South Africa's Steve Irwin, Graham 'Dingo' Dinkelman, Dies After Snake Bite

The incident occurred about a month ago when Dinkelman was bitten by a cobra.

Graham 'Dingo' Dinkelman, a popular YouTuber and conservationist known as South Africa's Steve Irwin, has died following an extremely poisonous snake bite. The tragic incident occurred about a month ago when 44-year-old Dinkelman was attacked by a cobra. He had serious side effects from the bite, such as anaphylactic shock, which required him to be put in an induced coma and given potent sedatives.

Kirsty, his wife, confirmed his death on Saturday. Dinkelman was devoted to wildlife protection and a father of three children. Many admirers and followers were shocked to learn of his passing.

"Dingo fought incredibly hard throughout this very difficult period. We know that he was fighting to be here with us, and we are so grateful for this," Kirsty told The Metro. "Sadly, despite his strength and resilience, my beloved husband passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his family."

She too thanked well-wishers for their support.

"Today is one month since the incident, and we have experienced such comfort and love from your messages and prayers from all over the world," she added.

Graham "Dingo" Dinkelman, who was popularly called South Africa's Steve Irwin, had a sizable YouTube following.

He had more than 100,000 subscribers to his "DINGO DINKELMAN" YouTube channel. Dingo would share risk-taking videos of himself handling some of the most dangerous creatures on the planet, such as crocodiles and snakes. He was bitten by a black mamba approximately eight months ago, according to a video that is pinned to his channel.