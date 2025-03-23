"Ends Right Here": YouTuber's Husband Interrupts Video To Announce Her Death

Viewers of a popular crafting YouTuber's latest vlog were left in shock when her husband interrupted the video to announce that she had died before completing it. Donna Jordan, widely known for her quilting tutorials and as the face of the family-owned 'Jordan Fabrics Quilt Shop', died earlier this month after battling an illness for several years.

In what appeared to be a routine tutorial, Donna Jordan spent the first 12 minutes of the video explaining fabric choices and guiding her audience through a quilt pattern. The tone of the vlog took an emotional turn when her husband, Matt, appeared onscreen to share the heartbreaking news of her death.

He said, "Hi everyone. I'm Matt Jordan, and this video will end right here," adding that their son James was unable to cut an ending for it.

"Unfortunately, on March 14th at about 4am in the morning Donna passed away. Donna has been battling an illness for a few years now, and the last three months it got more acute and she needed more treatments," said Matt Jordan.

He shared that he first met her when they were both 16 years old. She has been making quilts for the 51 years that they have been together.

He said, "Donna loved what she did. She couldn't believe she could make money cutting quilts, making quilts and teaching people how to do them. It was such a blessing to her, and I hope a blessing to you all. We just will miss her greatly here."

He then talked about their family, showing a picture of their sons James and Peter as well as their daughters Michelle and Monica. Despite Donna Jordan's death, Matt promised her fans that the family will continue her legacy by creating "all kinds" of content.

"In the meantime, we will just honour Donna for the person she was. I'm just so happy and blessed honestly to have her be a part of my life, and I hope you all enjoyed her in your life also," he said.

The video concluded with a slideshow of pictures from Donna Jordan's life, including images of her posing with her loved ones and working on quilts.

The side note read, "Donna's last video. We are so thankful to all of you, Donna, her husband Matt, and her son James were all so happy to share our joy for quilting with everyone for so many years. Thank you to everyone for watching."

Over the years, Donna Jordan earned a large following thanks to her video quilting tutorials on YouTube. She ran 'Jordan Fabrics Quilt Shop', with a team of 18 people, including her husband and two children.