Sony Launches Futuristic 'Wearable Air Conditioner' Gadget To Beat The Heat

Sony's innovative personal climate control isn't entirely new

Sony has unveiled a high-tech gadget- a futuristic body air conditioner that can be tucked into the back of your shirt. This innovative technology offers a potential alternative to traditional hand fans.

Sony's "smart wearable thermo device kit" dubbed Reon Pocket 5 was released on April 23. The device is a wearable climate control system that promises personalized comfort on the go. Worn on the back of your neck, this innovative device utilizes a thermos module and a suite of sensors (temperature, humidity, and motion) to determine your ideal temperature.

The Reon Pocket 5 offers five cooling levels for hot days and four warming levels for cooler environments, making it adaptable to various situations, from crowded trains to chilly airplane cabins. For optimal performance, the device can be paired with the included Reon Pocket Tag. This small, wearable tag functions like a remote sensor, detecting your surrounding conditions and sending that information to the neck unit for proactive temperature adjustments. While the Reon Pocket 5 works independently, focusing solely on your body temperature, the tag provides a more comprehensive approach to personalized comfort.

Prefer a hands-on approach? The Reon Pocket 5 can be controlled through the new Reon Pocket App, available for both iOS and Android devices. This app allows you to adjust the five cooling and four warming levels via Bluetooth, making it perfect for on-the-go adjustments. Hikers, rejoice! The Reon Pocket 5 boasts a generous 17 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to Tech Radar.

Sony's innovative personal climate control isn't entirely new. The Reon Pocket series debuted in Japan back in 2019, with later versions finding success in Asian markets like Hong Kong. The Reon Pocket 5, however, marks a global expansion, with the UK market receiving the first wave.

Pre-orders for the Reon Pocket 5 are now open on Sony's website, priced at 139 pounds (roughly $170 USD or AU$260). These pre-orders will start shipping on May 15th. The base package, "Reon 5T," includes the device itself, a Reon Pocket Tag, and a white neckband. For those wanting a touch more style, Sony offers a beige neckband for an additional 25 pounds.

Sporting two types of air vent covers, the REON POCKET 5 goes well with both business and casual styles. The air vent for business style extends up to the height of the collar, matching the shape of the neck and back, while the other is shorter for casual style to match the low collar, both of which allow for efficient airflow, Sony said in a press release.

The new REON POCKET 5 will be available in Singapore from May 2024 and available in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam at a later date.