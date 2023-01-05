Sonu Sood Apologises After Railways Schools Him For Travelling On Footboard Of Train

The actor was seen sitting by the door of a moving train

Actor Sonu Sood has extended an apology after he was schooled by Northern Railway over his video in which he was seen sitting on the footboard of a moving train. Calling him the role model for the people of India, Northern Railway said that his video would give a wrong message to the nation.

"Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Traveling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey," Northern Railway said in a tweet.

Reacting to the tweet, Mr Sood apologised, saying that he just wanted to experience how lakhs of poor people still travel sitting near train doors. "Apologies just sat there watching, how would those lakhs of poor people feel whose lives still pass through the train doors. Thank you for this message and for improving the railway system of the country," the actor replied.

See the tweet here:

क्षमा प्रार्थी 🙏

बस यूँ ही बैठ गया था देखने,

कैसा महसूस करते होंगे वो लाखों ग़रीब जिनकी ज़िंदगी अभी भी ट्रेन के दरवाज़ों पे गुज़रती है।

धन्यवाद इस संदेश के लिए और देश की रेल व्यवस्था बेहतर करने के लिए। ❤️🙏 https://t.co/F4a4vKKhFy — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 5, 2023

The Northern Railway's tweet comes after the actor shared a video on his Twitter account on December 13. In the video, the actor was seen sitting by the door of a moving train and enjoying the breeze. The video had upset a section of social media users, who deemed his act as ''dangerous'' and ''irresponsible''.

One user wrote, ''Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos! If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger.''

GRP Mumbai, the official handle of the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate, had also replied to the video and asked the actor to follow safety guidelines. In a tweet, they wrote, ''@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all.''

Sonu Sood is best known for his roles in films such as Paltan, Dabangg, Happy New Year, R... Rajkumar, and Simmba.

