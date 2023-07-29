Sonu Nigam Warns Of Scammer Woman Trying To Extort Money From His Fans

The scammer asked the fan to send money for Mr Nigam's "charitable causes".

Singer Sonu Nigam recently warned his fans against a fraudster using his name to scam people and extort money. Taking to Facebook, Mr Nigam shared a series of screenshots showing a person's interaction with a fraudulent account that claimed to be a member of his social media team.

"My dear family and friends.. Someone's working very hard to make 'honest' Money.. Do have a look.. And beware," Mr Nigam wrote.

Take a look below:

According to the screenshots, a woman named Erica has been reaching out to Sonu Nigam's fans claiming that she's a member of his social media team. "My team and I were instructed to contact some of his active fans. Okay you were selected among the very lucky few contacted to have a personal conversation with him directly. Directives from Sonu Nigam," she told a Facebook user.

The scammer further told the fan that they have been selected for a "special offer" and Mr Nigam himself will be connecting with them to discuss the said "offer". She then asked them to send money on PayPal for the singer's "charitable causes". She asked them to send Rs 1,500 first and also send a payment receipt once it's done.

As soon as Sonu Nigam learnt about the scam, he warned people to be aware of the person in question.

Meanwhile, in the comment section of his post, internet users also claimed that they have received similar messages from singer Shreya Ghoshal's "team". Others thanked Mr Nigam for spreading awareness.

"We also got it for Shreya Ghoshal. Please beware of such scams. Thank you for bringing it to the notice," commented one user.

"Thank you so much for sharing this so others don't fall into this trap, so nice of you Sonujee. God bless you always," said another.