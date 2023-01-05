Sonam Kapoor Sells Plush Mumbai Apartment For Rs 32.5 Crore: Report

The actress bought the property in 2015

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who mostly spends her time in London, has sold her Bandra-Kurla Complex home in Mumbai to a Delhi-based company for Rs 32.50 crore. According to an Economic Times report, the actress bought the said property in June 2015 and sold it last week on December 29.

The flat, which is located in one of Mumbai's poshest areas, is spread across a 5,533 sq ft area in a premium residential project. It is located on the third floor of Signature Island, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

According to a Moneycontrol report, a Delhi-based company SMF Infrastructure paid a stamp duty of ₹1.95 crores on December 29, per documents accessed by a real estate firm, indextap.com.

According to an old report in Architectural Digest, the apartment comes with a deck that affords breathtaking views of the sea, a double-height entrance lobby, a signature concierge service, an indoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, health club, and state-of-the-art gym, mini theatre, and multipurpose hall.

Along with the apartment, the new owner shall also have an access to four car parks in the building.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja also own a luxurious bungalow at Delhi's posh Prithviraj Road, and another elegant home in London situated in Notting Hill. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They welcomed a son on August 20, 2022, and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja