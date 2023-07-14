Son Uses Female Voice To Pose As Dead Mother, Cons Father Out Of Rs 60 Lakh: Report

(Representative Image)

A fraudster who used his dead mother's voice to defraud his father of his life savings has been sentenced to prison.

According to The Metro, 42-year-old Daniel Cuthbert drained up to 56,000 pounds (Rs 60,35,341) from his father's account over a 14-month period from 2017 to 2018.

He moved large sums of money, including his father's entire redundancy payout, into his own account.

The newspaper further mentioned that On at least nine occasions he called to make transfers while putting on a female voice and pretending to be his mother, who had died months earlier. The court heard Cuthbert posed as his late mother eight times to transfer a total of 9,000 pounds from his father's account into his own.

Cuthbert, formerly of Stanion, Northamptonshire, also took out loans in his father's name, which led him to lose his house after racking up huge debts.

According to Sky News,Audio footage released by the police revealed how Cuthbert impersonated his mother, duping the Lloyds Bank call handler into believing it was Mrs Cuthbert.

On one call, he is heard correctly answering a series of security questions before requesting a payment be transferred as soon as possible.

Mr Cuthbert noticed suspicious activity on his account in 2017 and confronted his son, who was persuaded to believe he had done nothing wrong.

However, he was forced to face the truth after a building society informed him in 2018 that he would lose his home due to arrears.