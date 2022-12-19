Son Of Murdered Canadian Billionaire Couple Offers $35 Million Reward To Help Catch Killer

The couple was found dead in their Toronto home on December 15, 2017

The son of a murdered billionaire Canadian couple has offered a whopping $35 million as a reward to anyone who helps solve the case and nab his parents' killer. According to a CNN report, 75-year-old Barry Sherman and his 70-year-old wife Honey Sherman, one of Canada's richest couples, were found dead in their Toronto home on December 15, 2017. It's been 5 years, but the police are yet to solve the high-profile case.

On the fifth anniversary of the deaths, the family offered an additional $25 million for information leading to an arrest. They had originally offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the murderer's capture.

"Closure will not be possible until those responsible for this evil act are brought to justice. I hope for the day when I make this payment, as it will finally allow for healing," the couple's son Jonathon Sherman told CBC Toronto when he announced the increased reward.

"I have been overwhelmed with pain, loss, and sorrow and these feelings only continuously compound. My parents deserved to enjoy the fruits of their labour, and spend their twilight years as any grandparent should, with their family. I continue to miss my parents more than I can describe, and I am forever haunted by what happened to them," he added.

Barry Sherman was the founder of the pharmaceutical corporation Apotex, with an estimated net worth of $3 billion while his wife was a well-known philanthropist. In December 2017, their bodies were discovered by a realtor, fully dressed, semi-seated side by side, with belts tied around their necks.

Their funeral was attended by thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Kathleen Wynne, premier of the province of Ontario.

According to CBC News, the autopsy reports showed the couple died by strangulation, and police have said there were no signs of forced entry to their home. The police initially believed the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide, but later determined that they were victims of a "targeted" double homicide, according to The Guardian.

The couple's children also hired their own team of forensic pathologists and private investigators, saying the police mishandled it initially. Despite carrying out searches at the properties of the couple and questioning several people, police were unable to crack the case.

Last year, police said they found footage of a man walking near the couple's mansion on December 13, 2017, and asked for the public's help in identifying them. Cops believed that the man is linked to the murders but still failed to recognise him. The family has now pinned their hopes on the public and pleaded with anyone with information to contact the Toronto Police Service.