'Smoothest Speed Bumps In England' Outrages Village Dwellers

The bumps have created a 'bigger problem'.

British villages are renowned for their serene lifestyle, which contrasts sharply with the hectic pace of cities. Nevertheless, a Middlesbrough village is furious because the smoothest speed bumps in England' were placed on the road, turning the community into a 'racing track.

According to The Metro, John Smith, who has lived in Thornton, near Middlesbrough, for eight years, says they have been 'plagued' by speeding drivers for years. The 61-year-old said locals pleaded with the town hall to intervene after several incidents but are now furious after bumps 'narrower than the width of a car's wheels' were installed. John said sometimes you 'don't even feel you have gone over one', adding: 'It's unbelievable.'

David Coupe, a local councilman who has been tackling the problem of speeding, promised that the council would soon make the speed bumps "a bit more effective."

"I was watching them go down the road yesterday evening, and you don't even have to touch your brake. You don't even put your foot on the break. It's unbelievable. We have been plagued with speeding traffic all the time. We have been complaining to Middlesbrough Council for years and years," Mr. John said.

"Eventually, the road was so shot with potholes that they resurfaced it, and they agreed to put speed bumps on it." But the speed bumps they have put on are unbelievable."

"The road has become a faster road with it. The speed bumps are narrower than the width of a car's wheels. They only finished it on Wednesday, and the speed of the traffic has increased. They are the smoothest shape; they are actually quite therapeutic when you go over them."