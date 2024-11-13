Skai Jackson, Former Disney Star, Announces Pregnancy: 'My Heart Is So Full'

Skai Jackson has not revealed the name of the father of her child.

Former Disney star Skai Jackson has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. Speaking to People, the 22-year-old said that the father is her boyfriend, whom she hasn't publicly identified. "I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life - embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full," Ms Jackson told the publication. People also carried a photo of the star walking around in Los Angeles in jeans and white crop top, showing off her baby bump.

Ms Jackson's upcoming movie is The Man In The White Van, which will be released on December 13. She promoted the film at Comic-Con recently.

In August, the Jessie actress was arrested when a security guard saw her and her boyfriend getting into a physical altercation at Universal Studios, Los Angeles Times reported.

She was released within a few hours and her bail was set for $20,000.

In a February 2023 interview with People, Ms Jackson had said that she is very close to her mother.

"My mom always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right. I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn't have a lot of the confidence that I do now," the outlet quoted her as saying.

Ms Jackson, who has been acting from a very young age, also said that being a role model comes with "a lot of pressure".

"At the end of the day, I look at myself as the regular person that people just happen to like or enjoy."

Ms Jackson has also released a book titled 'Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower and Clapback' in 2019.