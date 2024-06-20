Six Generations, 185 Members: Video Of Rajasthan Family Goes Viral

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan with the Bagdi Mali family.

Family structures have undergone significant transformations over the past century. Traditionally, many cultures around the world embraced the joint family system, where multiple generations lived under one roof. However, in recent decades, there has been a noticeable shift towards nuclear families, consisting of just parents and their children. But one family of 185 people in Rajasthan is defying the norms by staying united. A video of the 'Bagdi Mali family' is circulating widely on social media and shows all the family members celebrating various events together.

The family house is situated in Ramsar village near Nasirabad, 36 kilometres from Ajmer.

Since the family is huge, the kitchen of the house must also be big. Ladi Devi, one of the daughters-in-law, told NDTV that 13 stoves burn simultaneously in the morning and evening in which around 15 kg of vegetables and over 50 kg of flour is used every day to make chapatis.

The women and daughters of the house cook food for the whole family. This family spends about Rs 12 lakh on ration every month.

In this joint family, six generations live together, which includes 65 men, 60 women and 60 children. The head of the Bagdi Mali family was Sultan Mali who had six sons - Mohanlal, Bhanwarlal, Ramchandra, Chhaganlal, Chhotulal and Birdichand. Sultan Mali and two of his sons - Bhanwarlal and Ramchandra - have died.

The members of the joint family

Birdichand said that his father always taught the family to stay united and they still follow the path shown by him. He added that in case of dispute, all the elders sit together and resolve it. "There is love among the family members, and all the members know how to maintain relationships."

Some members of the family work in government and private jobs, while others earn from farming, animal husbandry, building material shop, and driving tractors.

The children, old and young, eat together. The whole family stands by each other in happiness and sorrow.

In 2016, one of the daughters-in-law became the sarpanch of the village and since then has worked towards improving the condition of roads and drains, and maintaining electricity supply.

This family came into limelight when Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visited the house while shooting for a film in Ajmer last month. The actors were overwhelmed to see the love and affection among the family members. Sara Ali Khan also posted a video with this family on her social media account.