Singer Cardi B Posts Controversial Tweet After Dalai Lama Viral Video

Singer Cari B's tweet has been viewed millions of times.

Singer Cardi B has posted a controversial tweet, days after a video of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama went viral on social media. In her tweet, the rapper talked about predators and the need to talk to children about boundaries. The post has received nearly 7.5 million views and over 10,000 users have retweeted on it. While some have agreed with the singer, others asked her to be cautious with the choice of words. But Cardi B has defended her tweet.

"This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people with money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn't allow people to do to them," the singer tweeted on Monday.

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn't… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

Users came out in large numbers to support Cardi B and appreciated the fact that she chose to speak against it.

"Model boundaries. Don't force children to hug relatives. Allow them to say "no" or to appear rude if they don't want to interact. Let them be autonomous rather than being conditioned people pleasers concerned with making others comfortable," commented Dr Nicole LePera, a psychologist and author, in response.

"I'm so happy to see someone with your platform speak out against this!! You tell them like it is and don't back down," tweeted another user Amanda Adams.

Others, however, claimed the singer posted this to gain attention. But Cardi B hit back, posting screenshots of some of them.

One of the users then shared a news about the incident in Dharamshala where the Dalai Lama asked a boy to "suck my tongue" when he approached him for a hug.

"Man I'm telling yall," she said while quote-tweeting it.

The rapper later thanked her followers for all the support she got. "It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning...Thank you everyone."

Wow all this support I'm getting at the same time is beautiful. It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning …Thank you everyone..I just have to realize the people attacking me are just… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

The Dalai Lama apologised to the boy and his family after a video of their interaction went viral earlier this week. In a statement, the 87-year-old spiritual leader's team said he "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way".

Also Read | The Dalai Lama Video Controversy Explained

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," said an official statement on the exiled Tibetan leader's Twitter account.