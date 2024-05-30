Singapore Boy, 10, Solves Rubik's Cube In Under 11 Seconds While Juggling Balls

Zirui Mason Zhou with the Rubik's Cube during his world record attempt.

A 10-year-old from Singapore has set the world record for solving a Rubik's Cube while juggling two balls. According to Guinness World Records, Zirui Mason Zhou achieved the feat on April 21, 2024, and took 10.43 seconds for it. Mason has a passion for playing with various cube puzzles and has fully enjoyed his journey preparing for the world record attempt, the agency further said. For the world record, Zhou solved a 2x2x2 rotating puzzle cube while juggling.

Guinness World Records shared a video of the boy's incredible achievement on Instagram on May 29, more than a month after the record.

It has received more than 13,000 likes with users praising Zhou for achieving the feat at such young age.

"This is what we are talking about," said one user. "Bruh has 20 eyes," commented another.

"Now this is a record, children are killing it," a third user said.

Last year, another Singapore national Daryl Tan Hong An set the record for "Fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube (3x3x3) under water" after he solved the cube in just 9.29 seconds.

The cube puzzle was invented by Erno Rubik 50 years ago. More than 500 million copies of the cult object have been sold - not counting the myriad of counterfeits.

Speaking to news agency AFP, the 79-year-old Hungarian national said playing with the cube "reminds us we have hands" - something he said humans are forgetting in the digital world.

Mr Rubik added the "connection between the mind and hands" that the cube helps foster has been "a very important" factor in human development.

Rubik's Cube has remained one of the world's top-selling puzzle games, with more than 43 quintillion - a quintillion being a billion trillion - ways of solving it.