'Sholay Not Chole': British High Commissioner Alex Ellis' Tweet Leaves Internet In Splits

Alex Ellis had asked for a list of Bollywood films to watch to improve his Hindi.

A tweet of British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, has left his followers and other users in splits. The tweet is about the suggestions he received about which Bollywood movie to watch to improve his Hindi. Mr Ellis tweeted a list of recommendations he received from Twitter that included 'Chupke Chupke', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Lagaan'. But he misspelt the name of the film on top of the list - 1975 blockbuster Sholay - as Chole. His followers immediately pointed out the mistake after which the high commissioner corrected himself in a funny way.

"I meant शोले (Sholay) not chole (I haven't had breakfast yet)," Mr Ellis said.

I meant शोले not chole (I haven't had breakfast yet) https://t.co/CkqmtwAKow — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 11, 2023

Twitter users were amazed by the high commissioner's sense of humour and offered creative solutions.

"You can eat Chole and watch Sholay," tweeted one user. "No breakfast yet?- "Chole"-Bhature is the breakfast of champions. Pls give it a try sometime," said another.

"Try watching some comedy in case you are fond of them Your Excellency: a. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, b. Andaaz Apna Apna. Cult humorous Indian Movies. Hope you had a lovely Breakfast, a third user said.

Mr Eliis keeps posting interesting tweets that entertain his followers. He doesn't miss a chance to enjoy local Indian dishes and a variety of street food delicacies that the country has to offer. A foodie at heart, the high commissioner often posts pictures of himself trying famous foods in different Indian cities.

In February, he posted a photo of himself enjoying a plate of crisp dosa, sambhar and coconut chutney in Bengaluru.

In January, the diplomat was in Mumbai where he tried the Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream. Mr Ellis shared photos of himself eating the delicacies at an outlet called 'Bachelorr's'.