Shocking Video Shows A Tree Going Up In Flames After Collapsing On A Power Line

A dramatic video has surfaced on the internet showing a tree colliding with a power line before bursting into flames in Poland. When the branches of the tree came into contact with power lines, they quickly ignited. The video was captured on a camera and is now going viral.

Posted by a Reddit user, mateush0973, the caption of the video reads, "A tree collapsed on a power line in Poland (watch until the end)."

The undated video has received over 1,000 comments.

The internet was stunned to see the video, a user wrote, "Poland power company: "Who the hell is using 1.21 jigawatts of power?!"

Another user commented, "However, with high voltage lines, where it contacts the ground it spreads out in a circular gradient, strongest at the source and getting weaker as it moves away. The voltage difference can be so high that a human stepping within this area can be electrocuted as their stride bridges a high voltage area and a lower voltage area along the gradient. They are at a safe distance in this video, regardless of snow, but you should never walk near high voltage apparatus that is grounded or damaged, and especially broken lines contacting the ground."

The third user wrote, "My neighbor and I watched something similar happen in Washington state. Felt sketchy as hell and definitely backed up further than these guys (and also had a road between us and the tree/lines). Amazed that these guys are standing so quickly. Something about people in Eastern Europe often appearing more composed around sketchy shit."