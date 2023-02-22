Shelly Oberoi: 5 Points On AAP Leader Elected Delhi Mayor

Ms Oberoi, a former Delhi University professor, is a first-time councillor who won the Delhi civic body election from East Patel Nagar ward in December last year. AAP won the Delhi Municipal Corporation election on December 8, ending the BJP's 15-year dominance over the civic body.

The 39-year-old has studied management from IIM, Kozhikode.

Shelly Oberoi has been associated with AAP since 2014 and named the vice president of party's Mahila Morcha in 2020.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Oberoi is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA). She did her PhD from Indira Gandhi National Open University's (IGNOU) School of Management Studies. She won several awards in different conferences.