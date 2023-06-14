Shark That Ate Russian Man On Camera To Be Mummified In Egypt Museum

The researchers want to understand the cause of the Shark's behaviour

Specialists in an Egypt museum are mummifying the shark that attacked a Russian man swimming at a popular resort. Vladimir Popov, 23, was eaten alive by a shark off a beach at an Egyptian resort in Hurghada in June, reported the Independent.

The video of the attack was captured on camera in which the 23-year-old can be heard screaming, "Papa, save me!" The video showed Popov splashing frantically in the ocean before getting dragged underwater.

Some of his body parts were recovered inside the shark's stomach, while the rest were recovered by fishermen from the sea.

Specialists at the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves began the embalming process of the animal on Monday, local outlet Al Arabiya reported.

Once the process is completed, the mummified shark will be on display in the institute's museum, New York Post report said.

The Egyptian authorities said that the researchers want to understand the cause of the Shark's behaviour and identify whether the animal is related to one that "caused several previous accidents".

Mr Popov's father, Yury, who is originally from Russia told local media outlets, "We went to the beach to relax," he said. Mr Popovsaid the attack happened in seconds.

"This meat grinder happened in 20 seconds, he was just dragged under the water. This is an absolutely ridiculous coincidence because it is a safe beach. There are ships and yachts around. It's never happened there. They usually attack on wild beaches. It's just some kind of evil fate."

He shared that he will cremate his son and return his ashes to Russia.