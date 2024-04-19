Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal Shares Tips For Entrepreneurs When Hiring For Senior Roles

The post has accumulated more than 13,000 reactions and several comments.

Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal recently took to LinkedIn to highlight how hiring the wrong leaders can bring down the company despite having a passionate team and a revolutionary product or service. In his post, Mr Mittal also shared three steps he focuses on to hire senior leaders for his company. "How do you kill a company? By hiring the wrong leadership!" the SharkTank India judge wrote on LinkedIn. "You can have a revolutionary product, a passionate team, and a booming market - all brought to their knees by a few bad decisions at the leadership level," he added.

In his post, Mr Mittal admitted that hiring the "right senior folks" is not easy, especially when fancy recruitment tools, psychometric evaluations, and interview techniques promising the perfect hire are only "marginally effective". He then shared how he chooses senior candidates for his company - "meeting again and again", "doing unnamed reference checks", and "hiring builders".

Mr Mittal shared the post just a day back and since then it has accumulated more than 13,000 reactions and several comments.

"Personally, I believe there is a need for a real psychometric evaluation by a real psychiatrist at the leadership level (not just a tool). A psychiatrist needs to be part of the important decision-making meetings. Incorporating genuine psychometric assessments and direct psychiatric involvement in leadership decision-making could offer invaluable insights into emotional and cognitive aspects, potentially enriching decision-making processes and fostering a more comprehensive approach," commented one user.

"very well said. 1st point: I am not doing that, but you have given good insight. I will start following. 2nd point and 3rd point I strongly agree and am trying to follow that, but the question for 2nd point is that your network is strong enough but not ours, so what do you do if you don't find any references but your gut feeling says that the candidate is good? Will you still hire? For 3rd point, how do you identify the builders while interviewing?" shared another.

"I totally agree with your points; hiring the wrong leaders can kill any company. It's better to train your existing leaders and promote them to this position," said a third user. "Looks like you're 100% ready to interview ten people at the same time," expressed a fourth.