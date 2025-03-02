Shakira's Lamborghini Giveaway Turns Costly Nightmare For Lucky Winner

A man who won Shakira's Lamborghini has revealed that he cannot keep the luxury car anymore as the overhead expenses were becoming far too expensive for him. Michael Mejia won the car in December last year but has decided to sell it now as the upkeep costs continue to pile up. Despite the pop singer paying him $90,000 to maintain the car, Mr Mejia has decided to part ways with the vehicle.

"So far, all the taxes for transferring the car, legal matters and insurance for six months have been paid. And now the federal taxes are due at the end of the year, and yes, that little account already costs more or less like $95,000," Mr Mejia told El Gordo Y La Flaca.

As per Mr Meija, someone had already offered him between $700,000 and $800,000 for the car but his friends were telling him to hold off and sell the car for up to $2 million.

Mr Meija added that while he was excited about winning the luxury car, he didn't expect the insurance to cost $2,000 a month.

"It is always quite expensive to maintain," he said, adding that after four days, he had to fill the gas tank twice, which cost $70 each time.

Shakira's car

The 47-year-old singer in December last year announced that she was giving away her purple Lamborghini to one lucky fan after she bought it for herself as a present, following her high-profile split from her partner of 11 years, Spanish football star Gerard Pique.

"What was promised is a debt! I confirm! I'm going to give my car to someone who really wants to have it and enjoy new unforgettable moments with the people I love the most!" she wrote in the caption of her post.

She purchased the car in 2022, shortly after announcing her breakup from the former Barcelona star.

"This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I realized that what truly matters is human connection," she explained in a press release.

"The car, the clothes, the material things - they don't transform us. It's the people we love and the connections we build that truly make a difference."

To enter the giveaway contest, fans had to share a creative video featuring “Soletra” on social media, with the hashtag #ElCarroDeShakira.