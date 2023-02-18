Shahnawaz Pradhan Dies: 5 Points On The 'Mirzapur' Actor

Shahnawaz Pradhan starred in web shows like Mirzapur, 24, Byomkesh Bakshi, Tota Weds Maina and Hindi films like 'Raees' 'Phantom' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.'

Mr Pradhan suffered a heart attack at an award function last night, according to actor Yashpal Sharma, who said in an Instagram post that he lost consciousness and was brought to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. However, the doctors could not save him.

The actor had complained of excruciating chest pain just before he lost consciousness.

Actor Rajesh Tailang took to social media to offer his condolences. He wrote, "Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha."