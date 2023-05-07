Serena William Waited To Announce Pregnancy To Her Daughter. Here's Why

Serena Williams confirmed the news on social media.

Retired tennis superstar Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian, revealed that they are expecting their second child together while attending the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. The tennis star also confirmed the happy news on Instagram. Now, she took to social media to reveal the moment they informed their daughter about the same after hiding it from her for long enough.

On Saturday, the tennis legend uploaded a short video on the social media platform which gives insights into the couple announcing the special news to their 5-year-old, Olympia. In the video, the three seem to be sitting on a sofa and discussing the same. Ms Williams says in the video, "Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met, and then before we leave, I'll tell Olympia." The athlete added, "The reason I haven't told her is because she can't keep a secret." At one point in the video, Olympia is also seen hugging her mother.

The teaser also shows behind the scene moments of Ms Williams getting ready for the Met Gala. However, the clip cuts off before the toddler gets to know the big news. "Stay tuned ... link in bio to subscribe," Ms Williams captioned the clip. She added that the rest of the details will be shared on YouTube at a later date.

The video was shot not long before the couple made their pregnancy public earlier this week. The tennis star uploaded a carousel of images of herself and her husband on Instagram before walking the Met Gala red carpet, showcasing her baby bump beneath her attire.

She wrote, 'Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.'' In one photo, the couple stood next to one another smiling while in other pictures Ms Williams cradled her baby bump. Serena Williams wore an exquisite fitted black gown with a white skirt and Mr Ohanian was seen in a classy black tuxedo.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion married the entrepreneur in 2017.