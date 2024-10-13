Scottish DJ Jackmaster Dies Aged 38 After Accidental Head Injury In Ibiza

Revill began his career working at the iconic record shop Rubadub

Scottish DJ Jack Revill, 38, died after suffering a head injury in Ibiza. The famous DJ died on Saturday morning following "complications arising from an accidental head injury", his family said in a statement on Instagram. Mr Revill's family added that they were "utterly heartbroken" from the "devastating loss".

Mr Revill played some of the most famous clubs and festivals throughout the world, as well as co-founding the Numbers record label, the BBC reported.

The statement from his family read, "It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of Jack Revill, known to many as Jackmaster.

"Jack tragically died in Ibiza on the morning of October 12, following complications arising from an accidental head injury.

"His family - Kate, Sean and Johnny - are utterly heartbroken.

"While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues, and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss".

Originally from Glasgow, Mr Revill began his career working at the iconic record shop Rubadub in his hometown before co-founding the record label Numbers.

He recently released the single "Nitro," featuring Kid Enigma, and shared with Electronic Groove music magazine that the track was inspired by the energy and excitement he felt in the club.

"Sadly, those moments are rare now. Blame the phones and people who don't dance, I think," he said. "I'm so grateful for my fans, but I got into music because I love dancing. It feels like a lost art form at the moment."