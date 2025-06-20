Scientists Recreate Face Of 10,500-Year-Old Woman Using DNA

Researchers at Ghent University have reconstructed the visage of a pale, dark-haired, blue-eyed prehistoric woman who lived 10,500 years ago in what is now Belgium. They produced an amazing image, depicting the face of a woman who lived and died in the Meuse River valley, using ancient DNA.



In 1988, the remains of the Mesolithic woman were found in the Margaux cave, which is close to Dinant. She was a hunter-gatherer from Western Europe, the same group as the popular Cheddar Man from Great Britain.



DNA studies showed the Margaux woman's eyes were blue, just like Cheddar Man's. She did, however, have a somewhat lighter complexion than the majority of other Mesolithic individuals in Western Europe examined so far. It is a minor but crucial detail, according to the project's lead geneticist, Dr. Maite Rivollat.



The reconstruction of her face and living conditions was made possible by a mix of anatomical, genetic, and archaeological data.



Ghent University archaeologist Isabelle De Groote told CNN that the “Meuse Woman” was from the same ethnicity as the Cheddar Man, who lived in what is now the United Kingdom at the time, but had a lighter complexion.



"We could also infer from the skull that she was between 35 and 60 years old," De Groote told CNN.



The prehistoric Belgian woman also resembled Cheddar Man with a prominent nasal bridge. "She also has noticeable brow ridges, even though she's a woman," De Groote added.



University archaeologist Philippe Crombe said that "quite good quality" DNA was extracted from the woman's skull so that "a very detailed reconstruction" could be made.



While some of her features, like her jewellery and tattoos, are based on archaeological data gathered from previous digs in the River Meuse basin, helping researchers create a picture of the woman's daily life — her complexion, hair, and eyes are all based on ancient DNA.



The creative team also used archaeological evidence, such as tools, shells, paints, and camp remnants. This made her world come to life, along with her face. Every detail was meticulously recreated, from hunting methods to transportation, from plants to animals.



The remains of the “Meuse Woman” were discovered in the Margaux cave in Dinant in 1988-1989, along with the remains of eight other women. This was "an unusual finding" because the majority of Mesolithic burial sites include a mix of men, women, and children.



The reconstruction was carried out in cooperation with Dutch artists Kennis and Kennis and researchers from the ROAM project (a Regional Outlook on Ancient Migration), an interdisciplinary effort comprising archaeologists, bioanthropologists, geneticists, and artists.