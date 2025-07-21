Scientists Develop Biodegradable Plastics That Can Dissolve In Seawater Or Soil

Scientists have developed biodegradable plastics that can dissolve in seawater or soil without leaving harmful microplastics behind. The researchers at Murdoch University in Western Australia have harnessed native microbes to develop these eco-friendly plastic alternatives, the university announced in a video. These plastics are designed to break down safely and quickly, contrary to the synthetic plastics that degrade into dangerous microplastics, which can contaminate water, food and air.

"We're looking at plastics that are biodegradable and environmentally benign, as in they're not having any impact on the environment," Professor Daniel Murphy said as quoted by Interesting Engineering.

"And that's really important because otherwise we'll continue to have a build-up of plastic in terrestrial environments on land and in the oceans - which is obviously not what we want for future generations."

Biodegradable plastics can significantly decrease the amount of plastic waste in oceans and landfills. They are designed to be non-toxic and carbon-neutral, posing no fire risk and not contributing to climate change.

Some biodegradable plastics have turned out to be vital for food packaging and sustainable packaging solutions in the medical industry.

"A key product that industry is asking for is a compostable lining for recycled paper or cardboard-based food packaging," Professor Murphy said. "If this lining was made from bioplastic, it would meet industry requirements, be welcomed by consumers looking for greener alternatives, and leave no lasting legacy in the environment."

The researchers said that a bioplastic alternative would be ideal for foods that ned a "food-safe" plastic lining. The researchers are using microbes found in local environments to make these bioplastics.

"At the moment, we're working with some pretty cool bacteria we've pulled out of the environment. Australia-made, as you might say," Harrison O'Sullivan, BIH researcher and PhD candidate said as quoted in the report.

The researchers said that many of these wild microbes naturally store excess organic molecules within their cells. The video shared by the university mentioned that the microbes produce a plastic material called PHB, which is a natural polymer. PHB is a sustainable alternative as it naturally breaks down in the environment.