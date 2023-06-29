Hansal Mehta Hints At OTT Series On Byju's Crisis, Paresh Rawal Says ''Go For It''

Hansal Mehta is the director of the much-acclaimed web series 'Scam 1992' and 'Scoop'

Byju's, one of the most valuable startups, has run into several problems, from lawsuits and auditing issues to layoffs and boardroom exits. Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta talked about the controversy and hinted that the issues faced by edtech firm Byju's are material good enough for an OTT series. He also hinted at a potential name for the series " Scam S4 - The Byju scam".

''There I said it 2 years ago. Scam S4 - The Byju scam,'' he wrote on Wednesday while quote-tweeting an old tweet. In October 2021, he had called Byju's "a total sham" and stated that the workings of the firm were "material" for Scam season 4.



Prior to this, he shared another tweet and talked of his own experience with a Byju's representative who came to his house to sell programs. He complained about how Byju's representative was trying to prove that his daughter was academically poor and needed Byju's products.

He wrote, ''I'd called out Byjus when they came to my house trying to sell programs that my daughter did not need during the pandemic. They tried to convince her that she was poor academically in order to make an extra buck. I had to drive them out of my house. I was trolled for mocking the so-called rags-to-riches story. I had to delete my tweets because of the abuse. As their house of cards begins to collapse it's time to remind ourselves that not all rags to riches stories are stories of honest intentions and legitimate wins.''

Many Twitter users fully supported the idea and said that the mess at Byju would make for a great watch.

One user wrote, ''Let this be your next project. I must use this opportunity to congratulate you on the success of #Scoop, one of the best web series ever. Watched twice.''

Another commented, ''You are in a way becoming the maker of scams :-) still haven't gotten out of #Scam1992 one of the perfect in all of the departments! Kudos to you!!''

A third added, ''That will be an amazing series.''

Actor Paresh Rawal also commented, ''Absolutely right ! Go for it mr Mehta.''

Notably, Mr. Mehta is the director of the much-acclaimed web series 'Scam 1992' based on the Harshad Mehta scandal. Recently, he also directed 'Scoop', a Netflix series, inspired by journalist Jigna Vora's memoir, which has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed shows this year.