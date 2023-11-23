'Saw Wartime Leadership': Radhika Gupta, Former Microsoft Intern, Praises Satya Nadella

Ms Gupta was as a Program Manager Intern at Microsoft in 2003 and 2004.

As the OpenAI saga concluded with Sam Altman rejoining the company as the CEO, several people hailed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who had recently welcomed Altman into his company. After OpenAI announced their decision to bring back Mr Altman, Mr Nadella said both of them had discussed the matter and agreed that this is "a first essential step" to build a "more stable, well-informed, and effective governance" in OpenAI. Now, Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund said that the world witnessed "wartime leadership" from Mr Nadella. The "former Microsoft intern" also thanked him for the same.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, she wrote, "And in the last 5 days, we saw wartime leadership from you Satya that no management class can teach and every CEO can learn from. Thank you, A former Microsoft intern :)"

And in the last 5 days, we saw wartime leadership from you Satya that no management class can teach and every CEO can learn from.



Thank you,

A former Microsoft intern :) https://t.co/lJcqP5oxxK — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) November 23, 2023

As per Ms Gupta's LinkedIn, she worked as a Program Manager Intern "over two summers (2003, 2004) for Microsoft Office". She was responsible for conceptualizing and designing new features in Office products.

This was in response to a post by Mr Nadella where he stated that "the greatest privilege of my job is working with people who are driven by mission." "These last 5 days, I saw people across OpenAI remaining calm and resolute in driving their mission despite all that was happening around them. And I saw people across Microsoft remain focused on our mission and serving our customers and partners, stepping up to help in every way. This is what I'm especially thankful for going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Thank you for your resolve and for the work you do each day to advance AI safely and responsibly and distribute its benefits to all of humanity," he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Meanwhile, the board that fired Mr Altman from his role as CEO of the ChatGPT creator has been almost entirely replaced following a rebellion by employees, cementing his position at the helm of the firm. The sole survivor in the boardroom in the new Altman era is Adam D'Angelo, the CEO of question-and-answer site Quora.

He will be joined by ex-Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and by former US Treasury Secretary and president of Harvard University, Larry Summers.