Sachin Tendulkar Meets Ratan Tata: 'Conversations Like These Are Invaluable'

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently met renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. Mr Tendulkar took to social media and shared that they had a "memorable conversation" and he would always remember the day with a smile.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A Memorable Conversation. Last Sunday was memorable, as I had the opportunity to spend time with Mr. Tata." He added that they spoke on multiple topics including automobiles and wildlife conservation. "We shared stories and insights about our mutual love for automobiles, our commitment to giving back to society, passion for wildlife conservation, and affection for our furry friends," he stated.

"Conversations like these are invaluable and remind us of the joy and impact our passions can bring to our lives. It's a day I will remember with a smile always," Mr Tendulkar wrote alongside a picture with Mr Tata.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 2.4 lakh views and 22,000 likes.

"Two Bharat Ratna award people in one frame," said a user.

Another wrote, "Two legend of respective fields in one frame!"

"2 most beloved sons of India," wrote a person.

A fourth wrote, "Respect respect & more respect with love"

"LEGENDARY," stated a comment.

Last month, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, was honoured with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award in a private ceremony held at his residence in Mumbai. The award was bestowed upon him by three-time Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences founder Achyuta Samanta.

In a post on X, the musician expressed his happiness on meeting Mr Tata and shared words of praise for the 86-year-old industrialist. ''With the legend @RNTata2000 at his residence, while awarding him the prestigious "KISS Humanitarian Award" along with @achyuta_samanta sir. Besides being one of the greatest industrialists ever, Ratan Tataji is one of the most compassionate and kind humans. He is a role model in every possible way,'' he wrote on X while sharing a picture clicked with him.

Mr Kej also had a chat with Mr Tata about the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, which is his dream project. He revealed that he had the opportunity to visit the facility, calling it "magnificent".