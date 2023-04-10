Ryan Reynolds Purchases 1.5 Million Pound Home Close To His Football Club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham FC back in 2020

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has bought a home worth 1.5 million Pounds in a small Welsh village, Metro reported. The purchase comes after the Deadpool actor acquired the Wrexham Football Club with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. As per the report, the actor's new purchase is a four-bed property in Marford, five miles from Wrexham's Racecourse Ground.

The star has become sort of a local hero after he bought the struggling football club. The property purchase has also drawn attention from the local villagers who claimed, ''The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up!''

Notably, Mr Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham FC back in 2020 and have already spent 10m pounds on the club. Thanks to their efforts, the club has climbed to second in the National League this season, as per Wales Online.

The Hollywood star has also brought along his wife and children multiple times to watch the club in action. Last month, Mr Reynolds was spotted on the Racecourse pitch before their game against York as he was seen enjoying a family outing.

See the post here:

However, he admitted that his wife Blake Lively was initially not happy with her husband's football purchase.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he said, "I remember seeing Blake, saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news. I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales."

She later came on board and was seen at matches cheering for her husband's team and interacting with crowds.

Mr Reynolds normally lives in New York, where he stays in a 4.3 million pounds property with his actress wife Blake Lively and their four children.