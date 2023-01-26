What Are M1 Abrams Tanks And Why They Matter To Ukraine? 5-Point Explainer

According to Al Jazeera, the first M1 tank was manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) in 1978 and was delivered to the US Army in 1980.

It uses a powerful and complex turbine engine that produces 1,500 horse power and requires four persons to operate. The M1 tanks have a maximum speed of 67.5 kmph, as per Al Jazeera.

The Abrams is armed with a 120 mm main gun and .50 caliber and 7.62 mm machine guns.

According to Washington Post, the US tank is among the most powerful in the world and could help Ukraine in the ongoing battle. In modern versions of the Abrams tank, layers of depleted uranium armour will provide substantial protection to those inside, said the outlet.