'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli Responds To Anand Mahindra's Request To Take Up This Movie Project

Director SS Rajamouli is known for making movies based on Indian history. He has won accolades for his historical films like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Oscar-winning RRR. Now, the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has given a shoutout to Mr Rajamouli and a Twitter thread with historical illustrations, and urged the Telugu director to consider a film project based on the ancient cities of the Indus Valley Civilisation (IVC).

Taking to Twitter, Mr Mahindra shared his admiration for the IVC era. He retweeted a Twitter thread showing ancient cities of the Indus Valley Civilisation in beautiful photos. He also tagged SS Rajamouli and requested him a film project on the same.

"These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive & spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation..." Mr Mahindra wrote.

These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive & spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…😊 https://t.co/ApKxOTA7TI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2023

The Twitter thread features ancient cities of Indus Valley Civilisation including Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Dholavira, Lothal, Kalibangan, Banawali, Rakhigarhi, Surkotada, Chanhu Daro and Rupar. It was shared by a handle called Desi Thug.

As Mr Mahindra requested Mr Rajamouli to make a movie on the IVC era, the RRR director responded to the industrialist, sharing an anecdote that inspired him to work on a movie based on Indus Valley Civilisation. Mr Rajamouli shared that the idea came to him when he was shooting for the movie 'Megadheera'.

"Yes sir... While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!! Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission," he tweeted.

Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!!



Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly,… https://t.co/j0PFLMSjEi — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2023

In response, Mr Mahindra said, "Delighted to hear this. Go for it!"

Meanwhile, Mr Mahindra's post also elicited several responses. While one user suggested that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would also do a good job with this idea, another simply said, "A brilliant demand by sir @anandmahindraji".