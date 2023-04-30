Mumbai Jeweller's Ring With Over 50,000 Diamonds Sets World Record

The stunning piece is made entirely out of recycled materials.

A Mumbai-based jeweller included over 50,000 diamonds in a "whopping diamond-encrusted" creation and has set the world record for most diamonds set in a ring. H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd (India) in Mumbai achieved the feat on March 11 this year, as per the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The stunning piece is made entirely out of recycled materials. As per GWR, "recycled gold was mixed with re-purposed diamonds" from returns received from customers to create the jewellery piece. The ring has 50,907 diamonds to be precise.

The ring is named Eutierria, which means "becoming one with nature" and features a sunflower with a butterfly delicately perched on top. According to H.K Designs, the finished ring weighs 460.55 grams and has a value of Rs 6.4 crore.

According to GWR, it took close to nine months to finish the process from conception to creation. Given the challenging requirement of being able to hold more than 50,000 diamonds, the emphasis was placed on the design itself. The team spent a lot of time discussing a variety of potential ideas. Further, they took four months to polish the computer-aided design (CAD) before they were satisfied with the product.

"Once the CAD was finalized, the ring was created using the lost wax casting method, where each part was cast in 18-carat gold. With the design assembled, each diamond was carefully placed by experienced artisans and then the ring underwent further polishing," GWR stated.

Rhodium was applied to the petals and butterfly wings to complete the final step of the manufacturing process. "A total of eight parts, which include four layers of petals, the shank, two diamond discs and the butterfly make up this glistening ring," they added.