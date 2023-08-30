Royal Enfield To Launch Bullet 350 On September 1

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to sport the new J-series engine.

Royal Enfield is set to launch the new-generation Bullet 350 motorcycle on September 1. The new bike will be positioned between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350. Hunter 350 is the most budget-friendly motorcycle in the Royal Enfield line-up, with the ex-showroom price starting at Rs 1.5 lakh. The Bullet 250 will have the new J-series engine launched by Royal Enfield last year. The company has phased out the old engine and is not replacing the entire line-up with the new one.

The new motorcycle is expected to be offered in three variants: Base, mid and top.

The refreshed 350cc long-stroke engine produces a power of 20.2 BHP at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The Bullet 350 will be paired with a new 5-speed gearbox.

There are also reports that there will be updated aesthetics, new switchgear, an advanced instrument console and a USB port. However, the exact details will be known once the Bullet 350 launches on Friday.

Another interesting thing that is gaining traction among fans of Royal Enfield is a teaser uploaded on the company's website that shows the names of three more motorcycles - Bullet 500, Bullet Electra, and Bullet Sixty 5.

Royal Enfield discontinued the Bullet 500 in 2020, after the stricter BS-6 norms kicked in. However, the bike is still available in the international market.

Bullet Sixty 5 was launched in early 2000s and was based on the fashion of sixties. '5' was added to it because of the five-speed gear set up.

All these motorcycles, including the Electra that could be revived, are expected to carry the new J-series engine.