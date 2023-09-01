Royal Enfield Launches Bullet 350 At Rs 1.73 Lakh

Bullet 350 is Royal Enfield's second-most affordable motorcycle.

Royal Enfield on Friday launched the Bullet 350 at a starting price of Rs 1,73,562 (ex-showroom). It is the company's second-most affordable motorcycle after Hunter 350. It uses the same engine (the new J-series) as the current Classic 350, Hunter 350, and the Meteor 350. The 349cc, single-cylinder engine produces a power of 20.2 BHP at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The motor is linked to a five-speed gearbox.

The Bullet 350 is being offered in three variants: Military Black and Red, Standard and Black Gold.

The entry-level variant gets a single-channel ABS, rear drum brake and single solid-coloured tanks. As we move higher, the Standard variant comes equipped with dual-channel ABS and rear disc. The top-spec Bullet 350 Black Gold has the same hardware but there are visual changes - a matte and gloss black tank, copper and gold 3D badge, copper pinstriping, and blacked-out engine and components.