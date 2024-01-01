Richa Chadha Slams Air India, MakeMyTrip After Cancelled Flight, Travel Company Reacts

Ms Chadha said that her money was refunded within two hours.

Richa Chadha on Saturday slammed online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India for their poor service after she faced difficulty in getting a refund following a sudden cancellation of a flight. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actress issued a 'scam alert' and encouraged her fans and followers to steer clear of what she referred to as 'saste (cheap) cheats' and 'scamsters.' Ms. Chadha stated that her flight was cancelled without notice and that she was unable to obtain a refund through the travel company's website. However, she did not mention specifics of her trip, like departure and destination.

She wrote, "Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip. Thakela customer service at MakeMyTrip will ensure there's no option for you to claim a refund, try it! If they owe you money, your booking id will “not exist”! Rude customer care chicks at Air India will ensure your business class fare is pocketed, won't even apologise for changing timings last minute or being arrogant! Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories, saste cheats!."

After her post, MakeMyTrip responded, "Hi, regret for any inconvenience caused. We request you to kindly share your booking ID via DM so that we can resolve your concern at earliest.''

Later, the actor shared an update about how her problem has been resolved. Ms Chadha said that her money was refunded within two hours.

The actor also questioned whether their services would have been prompt for a general passenger. She urged people to use their voices as she claimed that big companies care only about their image and not their customers.

She added, ''Customers, plz always use your voice, big companies don't care about you per se, they care about their image. And MMT and Air India, I appreciate all the help, thanks. Do ask yourselves - would you have been so prompt if it wasn't a celebrity?''

On the work front, Richa Chadha was seen in 'Fukrey 3'. She and Ali Fazal are all set to come up with 'Girls Will Be Girls', a film made under their production banner.